Fans pack Port Alberni’s The KCC to watch Canada go toe-to-toe with a giant

Our boys fell just short, but what an unforgettable ride it has been.

Canada’s historic FIFA World Cup run came to an end on Saturday, July 4, after falling 3-0 to Morocco in the round of 16 in Houston, Texas.

About 200 fans packed Port Alberni’s The KCC (Kinsmen Community Centre) to watch Canada go toe-to-toe with a giant – Morocco were semi-finalists in the 2022 World Cup and entered the 2026 FIFA tournament ranked seventh, compared with Canada’s 30th ranking.

Tseshaht First Nation kicked off the free, family-friendly event with a welcome song and performance by Dancing Spirit dance troop.

“We sang high-energy songs for the game,” said Aaron Watts. “One spoke of moving forward in a good path, it was a celebration song, talking about our wealth.”

In effort to bring communities together, the provincial government provided $1.7 million through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport to 32 communities throughout British Columbia for multi-cultural watch parties.

In the Port Alberni region, the Hupacasath, Tseshaht, and Huu-ay-aht First Nations received $90,000 in provincial funding to host public match viewings over the course of the World Cup. The watch parties were organized in collaboration with the City of Port Alberni, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and the Alberni Athletics Soccer Club.

“We are thrilled to support Tseshaht First Nation and communities throughout B.C. to share in the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This is the world's largest single-sport event and events like this are one way we’re making sure everyone can share in the energy, pride and social benefits of hosting. The Province is pleased to be funding opportunities for people in B.C. to feel connected to the World Cup experience closer to home,” said Anne Kang, B.C. Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sport.

World Cup co-host Canada won its first-ever knockout round game, beating South Africa 1-0 in the round of 32 after Canada midfielder and captain Stephen Eustacquio scored a last-minute goal.

Canada played an excellent first half against Morocco; it wasn’t until the 50th minute that Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi stepped up to score. Ounahi scored a second time in the 82nd minute and Soufiane Rahimi grabbed a late third goal.

Eustacquio spoke to FIFA after the loss to Morocco.

“I think we did an amazing tournament. Until the half-time of this game we were outstanding. Everybody back home should be very proud. We felt we could have won this game especially in the first half. We were on top of them, we were fighting, we were creating chances, our set-pieces were on point. But from a set-piece we let that slip and then obviously we want to go after it and we got hurt on transitions,” said Eustacquio.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch told FIFA they were unlucky not to get the lead.

“(Morocco) made a couple more plays than us but cranking up the intensity was not the issue. It’s just they have a little bit more quality in the final third and we lacked a bit of ability to make a play when we needed it. But in terms of the match plan and the idea of how we want to play football and the idea of a bunch of guys believing in themselves and going after it and taking on a top team that hasn’t lost for I don’t even know how long and taking them to the limit, we were the much better team in the first half and even the beginning of the second half. There was one play that made it 1-0… Across the pitch we had 11 incredible performances in the first half. We were unlucky not to get the lead. Then it’s the fine details. [But] what a privilege our fans have had to root a team on like this that goes after the game,” said Marsch.

There will be one last community watch party on Sunday, July 19 at The KCC for soccer fans to cheer on their (second) favourite team in the FIFA World Cup final. Doors open at 10 a.m. and kickoff is at noon. Door prizes include buckets of candy, soccer balls and Team Canada jerseys. Parking is free.

- With a file from Denise Titian