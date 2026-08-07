Tlu-piich continues with softball finals and basketball

By Eric Plummer /

The Hushbuxx faced Healing Hearts in the gold medal game. (Eric Plummer photos)

Port Alberni, BC

The third day of the Tlu-piich Games got underway beneath a hot mid-summer sun, with the bronze and gold-medal finals for the softball competition.

The Hushbuxx claimed the gold with a 20-9 win over the Healing Hearts, while in the next game over on Port Alberni’s Echo Field the Wicked Ones earned a bronze by beating the Tatuus. 

When the baseball diamonds were clearing teams were warming up the hardwood of Maht Mahs for the second day of 3 on 3 basketball. 

The annual Tlu-piich Games continue Saturday, when track and field takes over Bob Dailey Stadium. Track and field is set to conclude 

The Wicked Ones won the bronze medal game against the Tatuus.
In the afternoon 3 on 3 basketball continued at Maht Mahs.

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