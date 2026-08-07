Tlu-piich continues with softball finals and basketball

The third day of the Tlu-piich Games got underway beneath a hot mid-summer sun, with the bronze and gold-medal finals for the softball competition.

The Hushbuxx claimed the gold with a 20-9 win over the Healing Hearts, while in the next game over on Port Alberni’s Echo Field the Wicked Ones earned a bronze by beating the Tatuus.

When the baseball diamonds were clearing teams were warming up the hardwood of Maht Mahs for the second day of 3 on 3 basketball.

The annual Tlu-piich Games continue Saturday, when track and field takes over Bob Dailey Stadium. Track and field is set to conclude