Tla-o-qui-aht expands tourism portfolio with acquisition of Tofino Wildpods at Monks Point

Tla-o-qui-aht Development Corporation has acquired the assets to Wildpod Glamping at Monks Point and they have established a ground lease with the private landowner.

The economic drivetrain of the nation, Tla-o-qui-aht Development Corporation received unanimous approval from Tofino’s mayor and council for a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) on April 28 to continue operating the six geodesic dome structures for campground use for a three-year term.

Previously, a campground TUP was issued for the property in 2018 to Wildpod founders Pete and Ashleigh Clarke. The permit was renewed in 2021, in accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act, and the renewed permit expired in October 2024.

While Local Government Act legislation contemplates a maximum continuous TUP period of six years, the district said Tla-o-qui-aht’s proposal represented a “shift in the existing, previously established use”, with the incorporations of cultural experiences and education.

The current zoning permits a range of tourist oriented and marine related uses, including up to 25 tourist accommodation units, according to the district.

“In three to six years when the temporary use permit expires, we are certainly going to explore acquiring the land,” said Nik Vischschraper, Chief Executive Officer of the Tla-o-qui-aht Development Corporation.

The new addition expands Tla-o-qui-aht’s tourism offerings, which include Tin Wis Resort and Tsawaak RV Resort & Campground.

Tla-o-qui-aht Chief councillor Elmer Frank called the endeavour a “truly historic milestone” that brings the nation’s footprint directly into downtown Tofino.

“This acquisition strengthens Tsawaak RV Resort’s long-term position and creates a meaningful opportunity to bring forward Tla-o-qui-aht values, identity, and presence in a highly visible location,” said Tla-o-qui-aht Chief councillor Elmer Frank.

Situated on Tofino’s waterfront at the mouth of the inlet, Tla-o-qui-aht councillor Gisele Martin shared during the foggy Aug. 12 opening ceremony that the placename for the site is načiqs (pronounced na-chaks), meaning “looking out over the water.”

“Strategically, n̓ačiqs is a really important site. We’ve always had guardians here. On top of the hill, we’ve always had four guards watching day and night, day and night,” said Martin.

“I’ve heard of people following special diets to have really great eyesight. Foggy time of the year is the most dangerous time of the year for war because we couldn’t see what’s coming, we would really have to listen for the warnings from the Great blue herons. When we saw a ship coming, we could send a message to our main village,” Martin shared.

Overlooking the Wildpods glamping site is Monks Point Park, a public piece of land that is owned and preserved by the District of Tofino. Monks Point is also a place of reconciliation – in 2016, the district established a Declaration of Reconciliation with Tla-o-qui-aht, which outlines that the two parties will work together to make decisions about the use and management of the park.

Tla-o-qui-aht councillor Terry Dorward said taking over the Wildpods is part of the nation’s land back strategy.

“We’ve been dislocated from our own traditional territory living under the Indian Act. This is a step towards empowering our nation building process, our economies. In order for us to be politically sovereign, we need to be economically independent,” said Dorward during the fogust ceremony that involved cleansing the site with a chant and sprinkling baby eagle feathers.

Tsawaak RV Resort assistant manager Gina Coon is managing the six luxury camping domes, that each include ensuite bathrooms and kitchenettes.

“It’s a nice part of town. Personally, I haven’t stayed here yet; I’m hoping to one day. There are two pods here that get a really good view of sunset. One of them has a fire pit you can sit at and enjoy. Three of the pods as well get the sunrise,” she said.