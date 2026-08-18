Bridge repair on Marion Creek FSR shuts access to 5040 Peak for all of September

Access to Vancouver Island’s popular 5040 Peak, Cobalt Lake and Triple Peak Lake will be closed from Sept. 1 until Oct. 3, 2026, while the Ministry of Forests replaces a bridge on the Marion Main Forest Service Road (FSR) that has reached the end of its service life.

Located between Port Alberni and Ucluelet, the Marion Main (FSR) bridge was built in 1988. The ministry said the bridge replacement is required to ensure continued safe access.

“The road will be closed to hikers and vehicles during the replacement,” said the Ministry of Forests in an Aug. 14 information bulletin

“The replacement has been scheduled in September 2026 to meet the requirements set by Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reduce effects on fish and fish habitat,” the ministry continued.

The bridge closure starts at 6.3 kilometres up the Marion Creek FSR and the 5040 trailhead is located about three kilometres further along the road from the bridge site, said the ministry.

The ridges of 5040 Peak are considered shared territory for at least six Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations including Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet), Toquaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Tseshaht, Hupačasath and Uchucklesaht.

Alpine Club of Canada (ACC) – Vancouver Island Section operates a backcountry hut at the near the summit of 5040 Peak. Among the over 30 ACC huts across the Canadian Rockies and B.C., the 5040 Peak hut was the first to be named by First Nations.

In September 2019, the 5040 hut was officially named Hišimy̓awiƛ (Hi-SHIM-ya-wit), which means “gather together.”

“Like the hub of a wheel, 5040 Peak is a special nexus and an ideal location to bring together youth from the region. I do not know if there is a better single viewpoint than the summit of 5040 Peak to observe and appreciate the traditional territories of so many First Nations,” said Hišimy̓awiƛ project lead Chris Jensen in an ACC blog post.