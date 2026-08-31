Somber ceremony remembers those lost to opioid crisis

A quiet, respectful gathering took place at Port Alberni’s Roger Creek Park on August 31, International Overdose Awareness Day.

Organized by ADAPS (Alberni Valley Youth and Family Services), frontline workers joined grieving families to remember those lost in the decade since the provincial government declared a public health emergency over the opioid crisis in the spring of 2016.

Keeping with cultural teachings, Hawktwo-Ahh Sutherland temporarily changed his name after losing his son last December. Tim Sutherland Jr. had legal troubles and was not allowed to live in Port Alberni at the time of his death in 2025. The 41 year old died alone in a Nanaimo shelter last December, just before his birthday, according to his father.

“I think of it often – the things I could have said in the courtroom,” said Sutherland.

He wondered if things would be different if his son lived closer to his father or his mother, who had a place for him. Sutherland was grateful for the small comfort that he was able to shake his hand and tell him that he loved him.

Annie and Dave Watts sat under the gazebo with their dog, 10-year-old Peanut. He was their daughter Jen’s dog. Jennifer was alone at her home when she died of an overdose 2020. The couple lovingly care for the Jack Russell terrier, in memory of their beloved daughter.

Another mother told Ha-Shilth-Sa that her family lost two of their own to the opioid crisis. She wiped her tears as she recalled how someone claimed to have held her daughter as she took her last breath.

“Why didn’t they get help?” she asked.

There were tables set up around Roger Creek Park where people could gather information or take part in activities. Some ate some pizza and watermelon. A small group of little girls painted rocks purple, the color of ribbon used universally to commemorate those lost to the opioid crisis. One of the girls lost her grandmother to opioids.

Port Alberni’s CAT (Community Action Team), a local initiative that works to address the overdose crisis and support mental health and addiction recovery, was there to offer help.

Danielle Senft, CAT coordinator, said the purpose of the gathering was to remember those lost to the toxic drug crisis.

CAT was joined by members of Island Health, the Salvation Army, Canadian Mental Health Association and the NTC’s Harm Reduction Team.

Wameesh, Ken Watts, elected chief for the Tseshaht First Nation, called for a moment of silence to remember those lost to the opioid crisis. He said that he has delivered five or six eulogies for some that were close to him. He remembered Reg Sam and Chuck Doiron and said it was important to say their names.

Watts also acknowledged CAT and other frontline workers who make the community a better place to live.

“It takes a lot, a special kind of person, to do that work,” he said.

He thanked them on behalf of Tseshaht. He asked people to remember to tell their relatives that they are loved.

The event was open to all in hope for a healthier, compassionate community.