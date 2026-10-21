18-year-old takes Tofino council seat by acclamation

He’s not old enough to legally buy cannabis and he can’t celebrate the new job over a Tofino Lager at the legion, but 18-year-old Rhys Walker-Shaw now has the power to cast a deciding vote on issues that impact one of Canada’s busiest tourist destinations.

This October, Walker-Shaw was elected to Tofino council by acclamation. He will serve a four-year term alongside councillors Al Anderson, Susie Doré, Ali Sawyer, Sarah Sloman and Kat Thomas and newly elected mayor Tom Stere.

“I’m not exactly looking forward to (being able to drink). Alcohol is the number one public health issue on the west coast. I’m mindful, being on council. I’m glad we have the Community Alcohol Strategy now,” said Walker-Shaw.

A BC Green Party board member and Reynolds Secondary School graduate, Walker-Shaw grew up in Greater Victoria but his grandparents live in Tofino. He says he will live with them while he brings a “strong environmental perspective” to Tofino council. Plus, the teenager wants to increase community engagement.

“I’ll rotate coffee places and then of course I’m always on the MUP (Multi-Use Path) and the trail and the Co-op of course. I used to work at the Co-op,” said Walker-Shaw, who spent his summer working part-time at Tourism Tofino’s Cox Bay Visitor Centre.

Tom Stere was elected as Tofino’s mayor by landslide and what is believed to be the highest per centage difference in the entire province. Stere received 553 votes, or roughly 92 per cent, while fellow mayoral candidate Eric Galarneau garnered 46 votes. Stere, who moved to Tofino in 1987 and started Tofino Sea Kayaking, brings eight years of council experience to the leadership role.

Stere says he tried to rally more folks to put their name on the list for councillor positions but says the biggest challenge for a lot of people was timing.

He says the “climate of government” was a factor too.

“We are fortunate in Tofino in that we are pretty civil here, but there are challenges. You are putting yourself out there in a small community,” said Stere.

He said Walker-Shaw is a unique 18-year-old in that he’s been thinking about running for council for a few years – he just couldn’t run in the last election because he was 14.

“Full disclosure, his mom and I are best friends,” said Stere. “He’s actively engaged in the political process. He takes it seriously. He’ll be engaged, informed, he’ll do the work.”

Straight out of the gate, both Stere and Walker-Shaw said water infrastructure and the zoning bylaw review are top priorities.

“What I’m really looking at is there any district land that could have a zoning change into protected areas just to ensure we’re not developing into old growth areas,” said Walker-Shaw.

The young politician is looking forward to working with Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation on the issues.

“I think it’s going to be one of the defining things that the new council is going to get to do, is to work on that relationship and make sure that we are collaborating for the best interests of the region,” said Walker-Shaw.

“I was really happy to see the Friendship Accord that was signed recently. There is a lot of potential for good things to happen with the district. I think people are on board and I think everyone is slowly coming to the same page,” he continued.

With that said, Walker-Shaw raised the fact that a new provincial government could potentially make changes to the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) and any progress made towards quashing the controversial mining exploration project in Clayoquot Sound could be hindered.

“What Tofino needs to do now is we need to stand in solidarity with the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation in opposition to any level of government that tries to usurp their authority or show a lack of respect towards rights and title that the nation has,” said Walker-Shaw.

Tla-o-qui-aht Chief Councillor Elmer Frank extended a sincere congratulations to Stere on behalf of the nation.

“This election marks an important opportunity to continue strengthening the relationship between Tla-o-qui-aht and the District of Tofino. We look forward to working closely with Mayor Stere and Council on the many priorities we share, including housing, environmental stewardship, infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and advancing reconciliation in meaningful and practical ways,” said Frank.

“Tla-o-qui-aht and Tofino are connected through shared territory, history, and future. Strong government-to-government relationships are essential to ensuring that our communities thrive together while honouring our rights, responsibilities, and values that guide us. We thank all those who put their names forward for public service and recognize the commitment required to lead and represent a community,” Frank continued.

“We wish Mayor Stere every success in his new role and look forward to a productive partnership as we work together for the benefit of current and future generations,” said Tla-o-qui-aht’s elected chief.

Voter turnout in Tofino municipal election increased to over 27 per cent, with 599 people casting votes out of 2,177 eligible voters. Stere said the 2022 election had the “worst voter turnout in Tofino’s history” with only about 17 per cent of eligible voters showing up to the polls.

Tofino’s swearing-in ceremony and inaugural council meeting is set for Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m.