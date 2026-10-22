B.C. rolls out this seasons vaccines and immunization shots

Weather has finally begun to cool off, and that means comfortable clothes, plenty of indoor quality time with family - and of course cold and flu season. With that in mind, the Ministry of Health has rolled out its recommendations and guidelines for immunizations and preventative vaccines for viral respiratory season.

Along with updated shots for influenza and COVID-19, seniors 75 and up and First Nations 60 and older are eligible for the RSV vaccine - a single-dose shot that can provide protection against respiratory syncytial virus. This common seasonal virus can introduce serious complications with anyone suffering from chronic health conditions such as asthma, COPD, or pre-existing heart conditions. This vaccine is free for those eligible as part of a time-limited program.

Unlike influenza and COVID-19 shots, only one dose of the RSV vaccine is required for long-term protection; those who receive an RSV vaccine do not need another dose. The RSV vaccine is also available year-round, not strictly seasonally.

Initial notifications to receive immunization shots for priority populations began on October 5th, with appointments starting on October 13th. These will continue to roll out to the rest of the population throughout November.

"We're starting to see influenza circulating in the province, and with the respiratory illness season officially starting, it's an important time for people to book their appointment to get immunized," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer. "Vaccines provide one of the best defences against respiratory illnesses, and they help keep you, your family and your community healthy and safe."

Influenza and COVID-19 are both indiscriminate, and anyone can contract these sicknesses, but some groups are particularly at risk. Infants and children under 5 are most vulnerable to influenza, while COVID-19 is a significant threat to adults over 65, anyone who is pregnant, those living with pre-existing conditions such as auto-immune diseases, as well as some Indigenous communities.

"In addition to getting immunized, cleaning your hands regularly, covering sneezes and coughs, and staying home when you're sick are tried and true ways to move safely through this season when we're seeing more viral transmission," Henry said.

B.C.'s viral respiratory illness immunization campaign aligns with recommendations from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization, and aims to ensure priority for those most at risk. Vaccines are free, safe, easy to access and available to everyone six months old and older.

Also, seniors will continue to receive enhanced influenza vaccines for free. These offer better protection against influenza than standard-dose vaccines by stimulating stronger responses that help compensate for the natural weakening of the immune system that comes with the wear-and-tear of time. A stronger immune response means better protection against influenza, which can still be every bit as dangerous as it was in 1918.

Vaccines are available through health authority clinics and pharmacies, including those located at Shoppers Drug Mart (3717 10th Avenue) and No Frills (3455 Johnson Road) in Port Alberni.

B.C. has secured nearly two million doses of the 2026-27 influenza vaccine, and 1.5 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines: Moderna ‘Spikevax’, Pfizer ‘Comirnaty’, and Sanofi ‘Nuvaxovid’. All of these shots are Health Canada approved. In addition to protecting against SARS-Cov-2, new studies are showing that these vaccines also help boost the effectiveness of certain therapies used in treating skin and lung cancers, an unexpected but welcome side benefit of the shots.

If you would like further information regarding the immunization programs and the shots themselves, consult the following links:

B.C.'s immunization program and how to get vaccinated this fall: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/immunizations

More about influenza (flu) vaccines: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/managing-your-health/immunizations/flu

To learn more about RSV, visit: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv-vaccine

Health information services in BC:

https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/