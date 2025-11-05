Elders support employment training

Elders are now playing a role in employment training programs being offered by the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

Senior members of each of the NTC’s 14 nations have now undergone workshops to prepare them to assist with essential skills training and certificate courses being offered by the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program. This gives NETP a long roster of elders to draw from to support its employment training sessions – an involvement that brings additional income to senior Nuu-chah-nulth-aht as well.

NETP Manager Melanie Cranmer says elders on their list are usually hired for a full or half day to provide cultural and spiritual support, including giving prayer, readings and songs to ensure the continuity of traditions.

“It’s about getting the generations connected, particularly connecting the elders with youth,” said Cranmer. “They will offer a prayer at the beginning of the workshop to start the groups off grounded and connected, or before the meal.”

Uchucklesaht member Gloria Rush has worked with NETP for the past three years offering elder support. She recalls a carpentry course she was supporting each week for a month that brought a challenging situation.

“There was a younger man in the carpentry course that was yelling at one of the other elders,” said Gloria, who worked to mitigate the tension by acknowledging those involved. “How can I support the guy that was yelling? How can I support the elder?”

“We know how to deal with those situations,” she added. “We may be silent, but I feel that our presence is really helpful.”

The elders also bring a wealth of experience to support those engaged in NETP’s training programs.

Gloria’s sister Marie Samuel has worked with the Tsow-Tun Le Lum Society, culturally supporting those in addiction.

“I still go there, they call me as an elder to be there. I go there usually for the week to be with the clients,” said Marie. “I say, ‘My door is open.’ They might want to come and see me. It really works well.”

On Oct. 17 a large group of elders finished a three-day workshop in Campbell River to help prepare them to support NETP programs. This was the third such workshop given to elders, which emphasized the need for them to take care of themselves first so that they can better support others. Many of the participants came away with an enhanced awareness of their own childhood trauma – including from residential school. They also howled through a laughing yoga session led by Lisa Watts, and explored diabetes issues and good eating habits over the three days.

The prior two workshops offered training in computer use, including connecting with clients through the Zoom and Microsoft Teams programs.

“It included how would they offer their cultural knowledge in a group setting and on an individual basis,” said Cranmer.

In the past NETP’s central and northern regions struggled to get elders who were prepared and ready to support, but after this third workshop Cranmer came away with a long list of committed candidates.

“Now we have a sufficient list to choose from, and our elders are even being recruited as elder supports in other NTC departments and their own nations,” she said.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program has offices in Port Alberni, Tofino, Ucluelet and Gold River. It helps First Nations people get ahead in their job or career by offering employment-related services and programs throughout Nuu-chah-nulth territory on western Vancouver Island. NETP’s main office can be contacted at 250-723-1331.