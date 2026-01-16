Co-governance model launched between SD70 and Nuu-chah-nulth nations

The Pacific Rim School District has launched a co-governance model with local Nuu-chah-nulth nations, aiming to strengthen relationships, advance reconciliation and foster collaborative leadership in public education.

In December 2025, Nuu-chah-nulth representatives joined the school district’s governing body at school board and standing committee meetings to develop recommendations for future education opportunities in the region. Although Nuu-chah-nulth members are involved in discussions and recommendations, they are not currently able to vote on matters at board meetings.

The school district and nations have collaboratively chosen to move forward with a model that prioritizes participation, collaboration and relationship-building, with the hope that future legislative change may enable even more Indigenous representation, including voting roles.

Over the past two years, SD70’s board of education and senior staff have worked together with senior Nuu-chah-nulth leadership to come up with the framework for the co-governance model. The governance model is structured to honour Nuu-chah-nulth voices, value Indigenous knowledge and reflect a shared commitment to improving educational outcomes for all students, families and communities.

Provincial statistics for the Pacific Rim School District show Indigenous students as having a lower graduation rate than non-Indigenous students. For the 2023/2024 school year, Indigenous students in SD70 show a high school completion rate of 81 per cent, compared to 90 per cent for non-Indigenous students. But this is a significant improvement from past results, as over the last five years Indigenous students in SD70 have shown a 16 per cent increase in completion rates, and 42 per cent over the past 10 years.

The district’s enrollment number from last school year show that 37 per cent of the student population identifies as Indigenous.

“Tseshaht views this milestone as one of many important steps toward full joint decision-making. Pacific Rim School District’s main office is situated in Tseshaht ḥ aḥ uułi (Chief’s territory) along with district schools; and additional resources are provided to the district because of our children attending these schools,” said Ken Watts, elected chief counsellor with Tseshaht First Nation, in a press release. “By providing a voice at the table we will collaboratively ensure that our children are looked after now and into the future.”

Selected representatives are chosen by their respective nations to participate in a consultative and advisory capacity, bringing their voices, lived experience and community perspectives directly to the school board table.

The district said the new model will continue to evolve through practice, reflection and collaboration. As the co-governance model is implemented and refined, SD70 hopes it may serve as an example for other school districts across the province.

“Having open communication, dialogue and understanding is incredibly important to Hupacasath,” said Brandy Lauder, elected chief councillor of Hupačasath First Nation, in a press release. “Although we are hopeful that legislation changes to allow a position to vote, our participation at the board level will allow understanding for everyone and every child in the district."