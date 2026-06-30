New amphitheatre at Tofino’s Tin Wis Resort opens

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation has built a new open-air community and entertainment space for all to enjoy.

Nestled along the pathway between Tin Wis Resort and Tsawaak RV Resort, the Tin Wis Amphitheatre opened on Saturday, June 27, with a sun-soaked afternoon of poetry, song and delicious drinks and kebabs from Moss & Milk Cafe.

The inaugural public event raised $1,000 for the Wickaninnish Community School lunch program and Tribal Parks.

“The vision for this space is much bigger than a performance venue,” said Maria Clark, Tin Wis Resort’s general manager.

“I imagine a place where our stories are told from our perspective. Where visitors gather to hear our history, share salmon and bannock kluupchass style (traditional salmon BBQ, listen to our songs, and experience Nuu-chah-nulth culture through the voices of the people who belong to that place). For generations, our stories have often been told about us. This is a place where we can tell them ourselves,” she said.

Constructed in a semi-circle shape with a covered top over bleacher-style seating and large fire pit in the middle, the facility has a capacity to host up to 70 people.

Tin Wis marketing manager Parker Scott says the amphitheatre is now open for community bookings. It’s also a rentable space for private events.

“It’s transforming Tin Wis into a learning resort for both Tla-o-qui-aht members and visitors,” said Scott.

“It’s integrated the two resorts really well. We have a large RV travelling group of about 30 people and they used the space for a large community fire,” she continued.

The new outdoor gathering space was funded with a grant from the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) ‘Signature Indigenous Tourism Experiences Stream’, according to Scott. NACCA is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada.

The creation of the amphitheatre aligns with the ‘Tin Wis iisaak 10 in 10 plan’ of claiming 10 per cent of the local tourism economy over the next 10 years, by Tla-o-qui-aht and for Tla-o-qui-aht.

In 2024, Tofino welcomed over 632,400 overnight guests and total visitor spending in the region reached about $430 million, according to a report published for Tourism Tofino.

Tin Wis Resort also built a new carving shed and small wellness space on the property for additional community programming.

“For example, when there is a funeral in the conference centre, the wellness space can be used for child programming or as a safe space for people that need a moment,” said Scott.

Scott shared that Tla-o-qui-aht has a future goal of bringing back an event like Naaʔuu, which celebrated Tla-o-qui-aht food and culture, to the outdoor space. In the meantime, she encouraged Nuu-chah-nulth entrepreneurs with ideas for the venue to reach out at: sales@tinwis.ca.

The Amphitheatre offers corporate, local and Tla-o-qui-aht member rates. For more information or to inquire about bookings, contact: reservations@tinwis.ca.

Tla-o-qui-aht plans on hosting a gathering at a later date to formally open the outdoor venue.