Thunderbird turns heads during Tla-o-qui-aht Days parade

A giant Thunderbird with lightning snakes along the side stole the show and wowed watchers on Aug. 10 as Tla-o-qui-aht members and allies made their way through the streets of Tofino for the annual TFN Days parade.

Tla-o-qui-aht artist Hjalmer Wenstob created the Thunderbird with the help of his family to commemorate the first anniversary of the First Nation’s business Highway 4 Hydro. Highway 4 Hydro manages Tla-o-qui-aht’s three hydro projects: Canoe Creek Hydro, Haa-ak-suuk Creek Hydro and Winchie Creek Hydro.

“This is the first year we’ve joined the parade and we wanted to do something epic. The Thunderbird comes from the mountains where we are working and brings thunder and lightning. We wanted to bring some thunder and lightning; bring some power,” said Wenstob.

He shared that the wings of the Thunderbird are hinged and can open and close.

“It’s just under the legal limit of powerline height, a 13-foot one. It was a lot of fun. The whole family got together and made it and painted it and cut it all out,” he said.

With recent losses in the community, Tla-o-qui-aht leadership cancelled the usual songs and dances portion of the day out of respect for the grieving families. Elected Chief Elmer Frank said they went ahead with the TFN Days Parade, community lunch and the bouncy castles on the Village Green for the kids.

“Today is about the children. It’s all about the children today,” said Frank.