Coast Salish sport of war canoe racing featured in new docuseries Racing Waters

A nine-episode sport docuseries about Indigenous war canoe racing is sure to get kids pumped on canoe pulling.

Racing Waters drops on APTN at 8 p.m., Sunday, September 13.

The series follows Snuneymuxw First Nation’s Island Brave Canoe Club on and off the water as they compete in elite war canoe and outrigger racing while several paddlers train for the 2025 International Va'a Federation (IVF) World Long Distance Championship in Brazil.

IVF is the international governing body for the sport of outrigger canoe and the Tahitian word “Va’a” is the international term for the outrigger canoe.

Island Brave, an All-Native team based out of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, are four-time Canadian Outrigger National Champions in men’s division. They carry forward a canoe tradition grounded in “snawaylth” — the teachings and knowledge system passed down through generations – while representing Team Canada.

“This is our people’s sport,” said Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse (Xum'silum), coach and co-founder of Island Brave Canoe Club, in a media release.

“Racing Waters gives people across the country a chance to see what happens beyond the races. It is about our teachings, our families, the past generations who have kept us on the water and the next generations that are inspired to continue our legacy,” said Wyse.

Snuneymuxw First Nation Eli Wyse is the nephew of Chief Wyse. He is a former provincial boxing champion, former cage fighter and Island Brave puller. Now, Eli holds a leadership role as a councillor for the nation and is a mentor for youth. He grew up in Port Alberni and his mom is from Nitinaht.

Eli shares his journey from fighter to mentor in Episode 5 of Racing Waters.

“If I’m talking to the next generation, I just want to tell them hard work, dedication and sacrifice will take you places that you can’t even imagine. It’s all possible when you put in the time,” said Eli.

“Talent only gets you to the door. Hard workers can outdo talent any day. I never left home. I trained here in Snuneymuxw. You can’t beat time put in. Whatever your goals are, stick to it and you can make it happen,” he said.

Between a canoe war racing season that runs from May until the end of August and competing for Canada’s outrigger canoe team, Eli says there is little time left for multi-day tribal canoe journeys, like Paddle to Nisqually.

But he’s in support of it all.

“War canoe racing we are bumping each other; we are paddle fighting. It’s pretty rough. Tribal journeys are about travelling and culture. War canoe is travelling and culture, but we are going to war, we are racing,” he said.

“Hopefully as people see the show, maybe more West Coasters will take it in and see how they can get that done. The more we can grow our sport, the more competition that’s out there, the more it will stay alive,” Eli continued.

“I love canoe pulling. Canoe pulling has kept me straight and narrow and it has saved my life more than once. I know there are a lot of great athletes on the West Coast. It would be awesome to see,” Eli shared.

On Sept. 19-20, Eli and an Island Brave crew will go for a fifth national title at the Canadian Outrigger Racing Association (CORA) National Championships in Fort Langley, B.C.

“I talk to the team about composure and adversity. The water is super humbling too. The water is going to test you; the water is going to make you earn it. It’s never going to be given to you. It’s one of those things where you have to have composure. It’s all about who can stay calm, who is making adjustments to get the win,” said Eli.

This October, Island Brave will travel to Hawai‘i to compete in the Molokaʻi Hoe World Championship, a prestigious open-ocean race across the Kaʻiwi Channel that brings together top outrigger canoe crews from around the world.

“Tahiti has been winning it for years. Team Red Bull from Hawaii beat them, I believe it was last year, and that is unheard of,” said Eli.

“We’re just going to beat our time from the last time. We are trying to get under six hours. For that it’s a six-man crew and you get to bring nine guys. You can switch out three guys as the race is going on. I’ve never done a six-hour race so I have no idea what that will feel like,” he said.

APTN has renewed Racing Waters for a second season and will be there in Hawai‘i to capture the action.

“I’d love to see the show take off. It’s been an honour to represent our nation and making sure our teachings continue to be practiced and passed on,” said Eli.