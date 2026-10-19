VIU honors Cloy-e-iis (Dr. Judith Sayers) as her second term as Chancellor comes to an end

NTC President Cloy-e-iis (Judith Sayers) has wrapped up her second term as chancellor at Vancouver Island University. The occasion was marked with a celebration held in her honour at VIU on Friday, October 09.

According to VIU, a chancellor acts as an ambassador for and a champion of the University. “The chancellor is the titular head of the university, presiding over convocation ceremonies, conferring degrees, and providing advice to the president. The chancellor is a member of the Board of Governors and the Senate,” VIU says on their website. The VIU Chancellor serves in a volunteer capacity.

“I was honoured to be VIU’s chancellor for six years,” said Sayers. “Post secondary education is so important, and I was able to participate in the governance structure of the university. I learned how it worked and its financial challenges,” she continued.

In her first term as VIU Chancellor, Sayers is quoted in a June 2021 VIU newsletter.

“Historically, many Indigenous students have struggled in university. Struggled to belong, struggled to feel safe and they have many issues facing them in university including racism, bias and not being able to do their research in the way they want to,” she said.

She went on to say that education is about learning to think, to communicate, to write. “And it’s how we participate in the world that we establish. We need to encourage more students to come into the university. We need to make it a place where they want to come.”

Big challenges came in her first year as chancellor as the COVID-19 Pandemic created financial stress on all universities. “Advocating for both federal and provincial governments to assist with resources is key to the future (success),” she noted.

Dr. Sayers is the third chancellor in VIU’s history. The first was Ahousaht Ha’wilth and former Assembly of First Nations National Chief, Shawn Atleo, followed by Aboriginal rights lawyer, Louise Mandell, who served two terms.

Cloy-e-iis was first appointed VIU chancellor on October 24, 2020. She was and still is President of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and holds both law and business degrees. She is recognized as a prominent Indigenous leader, sustainable development advocate, and educator.

Of her opportunity to advance Indigenous causes through her chancellorship, Sayers said, “institutions like UVic and VIU are embracing those changes, and we all play a role in making sure things change.” she said.

“Reconciliation is just a word, UNDRIP [the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples] is just a document, it’s up to us to breathe life, to breathe meaning into these concepts and documents. It’s an honour to have this role, it gives me a greater voice and the opportunity to be part of the change with all of you,” she said.

“One of the reasons I am attracted to VIU and to this position is how closely the University has worked with the Snuneymuxw First Nation and other Nations,” says Sayers. “I would like to see those kinds of partnerships continue to grow and flourish.”

As Chancellor at VIU, Cloy-e-iis had the privilege of overseeing convocation. “My highlights are always convocation. Three days in June when I get to congratulate personally over 1200 students. The energy and excitement from both students and family is so empowering,” she stated.

One of those days is Semelshun Indigenous Graduation Recognition ceremony. “We celebrated all the Indigenous grads within our protocols and ceremony. So awesome to see indigenous students from lots of different First Nations graduate on many different fields of study. You imagine leaders and scholars and different professionals coming out of the grads,” she shared.

In a Video statement by VIU President, Dr. Dennis Johnson, thanked those that were there to celebrate Cloy-e-iis as she retires from her role as chancellor. “As many of you know, Judith has been an important part of the VIU community since she was named our third chancellor.

He went on to say that the chancellor plays an important role as an ambassador for the university, and as a champion for VIU and its students. “Judith has embraced that role wholeheartedly, bringing her experience her connections and her commitment to our communities to the position. She is represented VIU, with great enthusiasm and helped strengthen our relationships across the island and beyond,” he said.

In addition to her roles as VIU Chancellor and NTC President, Cloy-e-iis is a member of the Order of Canada since 2019 and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Clean Energy BC and was named to Canada’s 2016 Clean50 for being an outstanding contributor to clean capitalism. She has been a finalist for the Buffett award for Indigenous leadership and was twice awarded the Woman of Distinction from the Alberni Chamber of Commerce. In 2009, the Canadian Council of Aboriginal Business inducted Sayers into the Aboriginal Business Hall of Fame.

“We are very grateful for the time and leadership she has given to the university. Judy, you've been a strong advocate for VIU for our students and for our communities, thank you for serving as our chancellor and my very best wishes for what comes next,” said Dr. Dennis Johnson.

VIU honoured Cloy-e-iis by establishing a scholarship in her name for an Indigenous student starting out at VIU.

“I will miss the close connections with VIU, and I will always politically support VIU and ensure its futures is bright,” said Cloy-e-iis.