Haahuupayuk School to celebrate 50th anniversary

– Kids are happily skipping down the street as a school bus fills with kids. It’s 3:00 p.m. and Haahuupayuk School has finished another fun-filled school day. Inside the main entrance is a foyer, the walls adorned with children’s art. Paper shirts painted orange, commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

The school, built in the shape of an eagle, is vibrant and filled with Nuu-chah-nulth words, art and imagery. There is no mistaking what this school is about. It is a celebration and love of First Nations culture. And it’s hard to believe that the building is nearly 30 years old.

But Haahuupayuk staff and students are preparing for preparing for something big – and they need your help.

It has been 50 years since the original Haahuupayak school welcomed its first students on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve. Established in 1976, Nuu-chah-nulth leaders of the day established a school that would address the systemic problem of racism in the public school system.

The school was a place that not only taught the students the ‘three R’s’ – Reading, Riting and Rithmetic, but it also became a place where Nuu-chah-nulth children learned about their culture from the perspectives of their elders.

It is place where Nuu-chah-nulth children learn language, stories and culture of their own in a way that builds self-esteem. Something very different from what their parents and grandparents experienced in residential or public schools. “That’s what the school was all about. To give them a good start and a good foundation,” Ann Robinson, former Haahuupayuk teacher, said in 2016.

The original School started on the grounds of the former Alberni Indian Residential School, at Peake Hall. In later years it expanded to Ross Hall, with just under 100 students, more than half of whom were bused in from Port Alberni.

In October 1997, Haahuupayak opened its beautiful new building in a new location on the Tseshaht First Nation Reserve. The children are proud of their school. “Everyone is caring and make the students feel comfortable,” said Kessa.

Todd says he loves to learn to dance and sing. Ander says learning the culture has become part of his life. “I feel relaxed, calm, it heals,” he said.

Anitrea says she likes how she is treated at school and it feels like part of the community. Taisha also likes learning songs and dances and says there are no real mistakes, it is safe learning.

“I like the school because we are taking back our culture,” said Kessa.

When the language and academic lessons are done, the students get busy making gifts for guests they are inviting to the 50th anniversary celebration of Haahuupayak school. With donated materials, and volunteer teachers, the children are beading, sewing, carving and sanding.

They plan to welcome everyone, Nuu-chah-nulth style, at the main entrance of Haahuupayak School on October 8 at 8:30 a.m. where the celebration will begin. Throughout the day the hosts will honour those visionaries that helped to launch the school.

Other people will be honoured and the students will be front and center. Francine Frank is the Nuu-chah-nulth studies coordinator and is helping to plan the event with cultural teachers, Lena Ross and Trevor Little. The celebration, they said, will be done potlatch style with songs, dances, acknowledgements food and handmade gifts.

Because everyone is invited, they expect the school to fill quickly. The Maht Mahs gym will be used to feed the people and, when the school fills, the event will be live-streamed so people can watch from anywhere.

Organizers are looking for 50 years of photographs and stories from former staff and students. They are looking for volunteers that can help to teach crafts or maybe donate materials for crafts. If you can help in any way, contact Francine Frank by email at FFrank@Haahuupayak.com