Maaqtuisiis Secondary School celebrates class of 2021 with 20 graduates

Excitement was in the air as Ahousaht’s graduating class of 2021 prepared for the first indoor celebration since the pandemic struck more than a year ago.

The Commencement Ceremony took place on the school track, allowing more people to enjoy the celebration in the larger, outdoor space.

Each graduate was escorted from the high school, past the crowd, to their seats.

The acting principal, Ali Herron, congratulated the class of 2021 before thanking parents and school staff for their unwavering support of the graduates.

Ahousaht Education Director, Rebecca Atleo, stood with her family to present the Honor Stole and the annual Cosmo Atleo-Louie scholarship. Each year the honor stole and scholarship are presented to the graduate with the highest grade point average.

The 2021 winner of the honor stole and Cosmo Atleo-Louie scholarship was presented to Dalainee John.

The day wound down with a celebration dinner and family presentations to the graduates.

The graduates are Diamond Atleo, Peter Campbell, Tayshaun Charleson, Jaa-Deen Charlie, Corby Frank, Joe Frank, Cecil George Jr., Savannah George, Stanley Glendale, Calvin Hunter, Dalainee John, Sereana Kaloucokovale, Matthew Lucas, Brandon Mark, Michelle Michael, Janae Sam, Xavier Smith, Aaron Whitmore, Lennox Williams, Mercedes Zarelli.