Ditidaht First Nation coach once again behind Battlefords bench in SJHL

Connor Logan has some big shoes to fill this season – his own.

Logan, a member of Ditidaht First Nation, is in his second year as the head coach of the Battlefords North Stars, members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

Logan, who is 30, had an impressive first year with the North Stars. In fact, he captured the Coach of the Year award in the 12-team Junior A circuit. So, what’s he planning to do for an encore?

“We're trying to build off some of the positives that we felt we had last year,” he said. “And I think we’re trying to adjust a couple of the things that we felt maybe we could have done a better job. There was a lot of self-reflection over the summer and through the early parts of this year.”

The North Stars, however, have had a few early-season struggles. The club managed to win to just two out of its first six regular season outings. Battlefords also picked up another point via an overtime loss.

“We're working through some kinks right now,” said Logan, who is also the club’s general manager. “But I think every day we’re just trying to get better and just trying to continue to improve.”

The North Stars are a veteran-laden team this year. Logan said his roster includes at least 15 veterans.

“We had a really good group last year and we’ve got another good group this year,” he said. “And I think it's just matter of coming to the rink every day, put a smile on your face and just doing the best job that you can.”

Logan certainly likes the fact he already knew the majority of the players who cracked the North Stars’ roster for the 2026-27 campaign. “It's a lot of returning kids, guys that know me and know the system,” he said. “So, it's a good group. Our record is not where we want it to be right now. But it's early in the year. We’ve played some good hockey and made some mistakes too. But that's part of it. It's early on and we're working through adversity, which is a good thing to go through at this time of year.”

Logan led the North Stars 35-15-4-2 regular season mark last year, good for third place in the SJHL’s overall standings.

The Battlefords squad then won its opening-round playoff series before being eliminated in a best-of-seven semi-final series against the Yorkton Terriers, that was settled with a decisive Game 7.

“It was tight,” Logan said of the matchup versus Yorkton. “It was close. We had a group we felt was right there and we had a chance and some things just didn't go our way at certain times. But it was a really good playoff experience.”

Logan, however, is looking on the bright side of the North Stars’ 2026 playoff run. “I think a lot of those guys now have 12 games of playoffs under their belt, so they know what to expect in those big moments,” he said. “And I think that's been a really positive thing for having as many returning guys as we have.”

With plenty of experienced veterans now, one would assume the North Stars have lofty expectations this year. “I think everybody wants to say they want to win a championship,” Logan said. “But for us, I think for me at least as a coach, the expectation is just to get the most out of my players, go out there, build a tight group and ultimately just get to a place where we're giving ourselves a chance to win every single night. “If we're doing that, we'll let the cards fall where they may. And if that puts us in an opportunity to win a championship, then obviously that's exciting.”

Battlefords’ roster this year includes three Indigenous players – forwards Owen Wilson, Kaleb Dewar and Raiden Zacharias. All three also suited up for the Saskatchewan male entry at this year’s National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Regina.

Logan also said North Battleford, the city where the North Stars play their home games, has a large Indigenous population.

The club has strong ties with nearby Red Pheasant Cree Nation. And last month, Eagles Landing, a business hub in North Battleford, partnered with the North Stars to launch the team’s third jerseys.

“It was awesome,” Logan said of the Eagles Landing support. “It's already a prominent relationship with just how small Battlefords is. But it just kind of officially put a true partnership together and gave us the opportunity to recognize them in a capacity that's very positive. And then for our players, they're obviously excited about the new third jerseys that they get.”

The North Stars will wear their third jerseys eight times this season.

As for Logan, just like the majority of his players are hoping to move up to higher levels of competition, he too is keen to advance up the hockey ladder.

“Obviously, the ultimate goal is I want to be a head coach in the National Hockey League,” he said. “And hopefully that's on the horizon somewhere for me.”

For now, Logan is relishing his time with the Battlefords squad. He inked a three-year contract to coach the North Stars.

“I think I'm really happy in Battlefords right now and grateful for the opportunities that I've been given here,” he said. “I’m just trying to make the most of my time here. At some point, when it makes sense and when the right opportunity presents itself, I think it's something I would explore.

“But at the moment, I'm loving where I'm at here. I've got a wife and a son and we enjoy Battlefords and Saskatchewan and get to go home and see B.C. again in the summers. So, it's good.”

The North Stars’ next match is this Friday (Oct. 9) at home versus the Melfort Mustangs.