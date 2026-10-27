Hitac̓u Hoops Fest sets stage for JANT 2027

Teenagers swagger into the Cixʷatin gym for the late October basketball tournament, sporting scuff-free sneakers, last year’s merchandise and Cheshire grins.

Itty Bitty Ballers player Michah Jack flies down the court and sinks a beauty shot from the sideline. The older boys in the bleachers watch the young Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet First Nation) talent with pride, referring to him as “the Michael Jordan of U10”.

Microphone in hand, prolific Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ coach and tournament host Tyson Touchie, sets the stage.

“This is the beginning of the basketball season and the beginning of the road to Prince George. Let’s get this basketball season started!” Touchie cheers.

For the third year running, the Hitac̓u Hoops Fest Youth Jamboree has been the jump start for the Indigenous youth basketball season, which peaks March 21 to March 27 at the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament, or JANT, in Prince George.

The annual Hitac̓u Hoops Fest, a three-day basketball extravaganza from October 23 to October 25, saw 22 teams play across five divisions, including: U10 mixed, U13 girls/boys and U17 girls/boys. Teams travelled from the Ahousaht First Nation community of Maaqtusiis on Flores Island, Tla-o-qui-aht in Tofino, Tseshaht and Hupačasath in the Alberni Valley, Snuneymuxw First Nation located around Nanaimo, Vancouver and across the bay in Ucluelet to play in the open tournament.

Hitac̓u (pronounced Hit-tat-soo) is Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ’s main community of about 200 residents, located on the east shore of Ucluelet Inlet on Vancouver Island.

“We wanted to get them motivated and inspired because March feels so far away,” said tournament host Anita Charleson-Touchie.

“They can get a sense on where they are at in terms of fitness and basketball skills. That’s the main thing too, wanting to get them going so that they can pick up some momentum and keep that momentum going into March. I can’t express enough the joy and heart warmth I had throughout the weekend just watching all the kids play,” she said.

On finals day, Ahousaht coach Luke Swan Jr. watched his U17 Ahousaht Islanders boys fall 97-69 to West Coast Naani and his U13 Ahousaht Guardians defeated 54-38 by Tla-o-qui-aht Wolf Pack.

But coach Swan Jr. still left Hitac̓u with a warm smile and quiet confidence –because now he knows what they have to work on.

“Ahousaht has always given us a good (competition),” said Naani team captain Tony Curley, who plays school ball for Alberni District Secondary.

“Even on May Long, we played them two years straight and lost to them. This tournament we finally got to beat them, but they had a really small bench. It was a really good game though. I’m glad we won finally,” he said.

The U13 Wolf Pack and U10 coach Karemarena Frank left the gym with the big trophies for Tla-o-qui-aht.

“Most of them haven’t even missed a practice. They have been working really hard for it. A lot of them play school ball together so they get a lot of time together,” said Frank.

“We are planning on going to JANT with big goals. We are going to keep practicing and keep working on our defense and working together. This tournament was really fun. I always love coming to this tournament. My boys always look forward to it all year,” she said.

Girls U17 coach Franklin Alexcee came over to Vancouver Island with a group of players from Vancouver with roots from different First Nations. He said most of the girls are going to JANT and will play either for the Van City Rain or the Vancouver Matriarchs.

Vancouver lost 61-36 in the final to the Snuneymuxw Islanders U17 team, an athletic squad powered by Taimoni Robinson, who was named tournament MVP and Best Defensive Player.

“We had a tough opening game against the Islanders. Then we made the adjustments, playing all the other teams coming through the back door. We played about three games yesterday and two today. The take away from the finals is just playing together as a team and the mental challenge of just being in your own head,” said coach Alexcee.

“This is a really good tournament. We are here for all the kids and the youth. The more tournaments is better for everybody. Get as many games in before Junior All-Native,” he continued.

Former Ahousaht Maaqtusiis Suns U13 coach Robert Stanley led the Snuneymuxw Islanders U13 girls to a 43-34 victory over host team Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Ravens.

“We moved to Nanaimo to get a better education for my girl. She wants to pursue a higher education. It was a good, fun tournament,” said Stanley, adding that he will enter this Islanders team in the JANT U13 Gold division.

Anita Charleson-Touchie said it is still undecided as to which division the Ravens will enter, but after this finals game against the Islanders, she thinks they’ll be ready for Gold. Last year, they battled with Ahousaht in the JANT U13 Silver final, losing by a single point.

“Since Tyson has started coaching them, their development has increased dramatically. One of our girls shared how coach has helped toughen her up. Before, if she’d get fouled, she stay on the ground and roll around, now she gets hit and pops right up. She was just raving about the confidence he’s given her,” said Charleson-Touchie.

She estimated the cost to send a family to JANT 2027 will be roughly $4,500, which includes mileage, ferry, food and accommodations for five days.

“Each child gets some athletic support from the nation, but each team doesn’t really have a sponsor. It’s not only about sending a child, it’s about intergenerational connection. Often times, families will travel with their child,” she explained.

“We’re so grateful to Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ, specifically the health and social services department. They really came through with sponsoring awards and referees. That gave us big opportunity to do fundraising. Everything that was made at the concession and the gate was all fundraising,” Charleson-Touchie said.