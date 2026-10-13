Potlatch celebrates life of Nuu-cha-nulth man with drying of tears ceremony

Jeremy Smith from the Nuchatlaht First Nation was an artist, an uncle, a son and a friend.

Smith passed away more than a year ago from an overdose at the age of 46. Last month, Smith’s family, friends and community celebrated the Nuu-chah-nulth man’s life through a traditional potlatch and Drying of Tears ceremony.

More than 100 people gathered at the Thunderbird Hall in downtown Campbell River to remember and celebrate Smith. The potlatch included many Indigenous traditions including song and dance, feasting and ceremonies.

Smith’s niece Shelly Hamilton said the Drying of Tears ceremony was deeply impactful and helped the family with their healing journey.

“We had a basin filled with water on the table and we went around the dance floor after it had been blessed…and we physically put our hands into the water basin and washed our tears and physically grabbed a drying cloth and dried our tears,” Hamilton said. “It was to not forget our loved ones. Its not that we’re going to stop missing them, but to rather transition into the celebration of their life.”

Hamilton said her uncle struggled throughout his life, battling an addiction that was perpetuated by years of institutionalization. Smith had been incarcerated many times during his life, beginning from a young age.

“My uncle went through a lot of highs and lows and for a lot of time he didn’t believe anybody loved him,” Hamilton said.

Regardless of his struggles, Hamilton said her uncle never gave up on his dream of being an artist. Throughout his incarceration, Smith would use his time creating artwork. In an effort to connect with her uncle, Hamilton would send him art supplies while he was incarcerated.

“That’s what he always turned to…he did different styles of native art mixed with contemporary art. He tried all styles,” Hamilton said.

The potlatch not only honoured Smith’s life, but celebrated diversity and recognized the connection between those who require extra support.

Hamilton’s seven-year-old son, Keegan is non-verbal and autistic. She said the celebration was an eye-opener, highlighting the similarities of her son and her uncle’s need for support and inclusion.

“How can we be inclusive of Keegan in light of the loss of my uncle who always wanted to be in involved,” Hamilton said. “I was totally taken aback by how much my son and my uncle could teach my family and my community in those moments of being really vulnerable.”

Hamilton said her uncle Jeremy was very connected to his culture and would often be involved in the ceremonies and potlatch’s.

“He wanted to heal. He asked for help. He did different programs and treatments and when he was sober he was a huge part of these events, taking care of others, taking care of himself,” Hamilton said.

Overdose deaths remain very high in British Columbia, where a public health emergency for toxic drugs has been in place since 2016. Toxic drugs are a leading cause of death in the province, impacting people of all ages. Fentanyl continues to drive the vast majority of these fatalities.

According to the BC Coroners Service’s most recent data, there were 138 suspected unregulated drug deaths in B.C. in June. The number of unregulated deaths in June equates to about 4.6 deaths per day.

In 2026, 68 per cent of those dying were aged 30 to 59 and 75 per cent were male.

According to the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), in 2025, a total of 289 First Nations people in B.C. died from toxic drug poisonings, representing a 33.3 per cent decrease from the 433 deaths recorded in 2024.

The latest FNHA data stats that although First Nations people make up approximately 3.4 per cent of B.C.'s overall population, they accounted for 15.8 per cent of all toxic drug poisoning deaths in 2025.

In 2025, 35.6 per cent of First Nations people who died from toxic drug poisonings were female (representing a death rate 9.1 times higher than non-First Nations females), while 64.4 per cent were male (death rate 4.5 times higher than non-First Nations males).

Younger individuals continue to be heavily impacted, with 49.5 per cent of First Nations toxic drug deaths occurring among those under the age of 40, according to FNHA data.